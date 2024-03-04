IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A National Security Disaster’: Intel officials sound the alarm of danger of a second Trump term
Deadline White House

‘A National Security Disaster’: Intel officials sound the alarm of danger of a second Trump term

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Sue Gordon joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with a look at the threat that a second Donald Trump presidency could have on America’s national security, and whether allies would trust the United States to handle classified information. March 4, 2024

