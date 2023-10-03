IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

Deadline White House

'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

10:50

MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin, former Representative David Jolly and Senior Editor for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the second day of Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York. Oct. 3, 2023

    'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

