‘A Hail Mary to end all Hail Mary’s’: See Trump's latest desperate attempt to delay hush money case
March 11, 202408:45
Deadline White House

'A Hail Mary to end all Hail Mary's': See Trump's latest desperate attempt to delay hush money case

08:45

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, and Donna Edwards former Democratic Congresswoman from Maryland join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest attempt by Donald Trump and his legal team to delay his NY Hush Money trial until after the Supreme Court weighs in on his Presidential Immunity claim.March 11, 2024

