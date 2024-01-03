‘A fundamental question for our democracy’ - Can presidents be charged for crimes in office?

Carol Leonnig, National Investigative Reporter for the Washington Post, Tim Heaphy, Former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee and Mary McCord former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump asking an appeals court to dismiss his federal charges and the question of Presidential Immunity and what the ramifications could be to allow a President to escape prosecution for crimes committed while they are in office.Jan. 3, 2024