  • ‘We need clarity’: Joceyln Benson on need for Trump ballot eligibility issue to be resolved fast

  • ‘Entirely Inappropriate’: Weissmann reacts Biden Documents Special Counsel’s report

  • Andrew Weissmann on SCOTUS hearing: ‘Ketanji Brown Jackson was the star of the hearing’

    ‘A dismal showing for challengers to Donald Trump’: Neal Katyal on Supreme Court hearing

    How Trump has confused the job of president with king

  • ‘Culture of losing’: Ronna McDaniel ousted by Trump as RNC chairwoman

  • Andrew Weissmann on 14th Amendment: ‘Trump only has to win on one issue to keep him on the ballot’

  • Militant commander killed in U.S. drone strike in Baghdad

  • ‘Historic, landmark decision’: Judge Michael Luttig reacts to Trump immunity ruling

  • ‘Former President Trump has become Citizen Trump’: Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling

  • Trump bashes immunity appeal ruling as 'nation-destroying’

  • Claire McCaskill: ‘The worst loser on the face of the planet’ Donald Trump loses another case

  • ‘A stinging rebuke’: Donald Trump loses presidential immunity appeal, can face prosecution

  • ‘Donald Trump has tested every norm of democracy’: Supreme Court set to hear 14th Amendment case

  • Judge blasts January 6th defendants for using conspiracy theories in their own criminal defense

  • Jack Smith hits back against Donald Trump’s claims of bias in classified documents case

  • Sec. Lloyd Austin: 'This is the start of our response'

  • U.S. forces strike 85 targets in Syria and Iraq

  • U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response to 3 soldiers killed

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘This would be a very bad development for Donald Trump’

Deadline White House

‘A dismal showing for challengers to Donald Trump’: Neal Katyal on Supreme Court hearing

Neal Katyal, former Acting U.S. Solicitor General, Harry Litman, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, and Andrew Wiessmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction from the Supreme Court hearing the case that will determine Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility and as it relates to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, and what to expect in their ruling. Feb. 8, 2024

Play All