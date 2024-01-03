‘A deadly serious pattern’ - Five state capitals evacuated after a series of bomb threats 

Pete Strzok, former FBI Counterintelligence Agent, Tim Heaphy, Former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee and Mary McCord former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss a series of bomb threats sent to multiple state capitols across the country, and the threat it poses as the United States heads into another Presidential election cycle in 2024. Jan. 3, 2024