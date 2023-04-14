Why Jack Smith's reported wire fraud probe into Trump campaign could be a big deal

As if Donald Trump and his allies didn’t have enough to worry about, new reporting suggests the former president could have additional criminal concerns — namely, wire fraud. Because we have to specify which investigation into the 2024 Republican presidential candidate we’re talking about, this one comes in Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 probe.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing eight anonymous sources, that federal prosecutors have recently “sought a wide range of documents related to fundraising after the 2020 election, looking to determine if former President Donald Trump or his advisers scammed donors by using false claims about voter fraud to raise money.” Smith’s team is “interested in whether anyone associated with the fundraising operation violated wire fraud laws, which make it illegal to make false representations over email to swindle people out of money,” the Post reported. (Neither NBC News nor MSNBC has independently verified the report.)

This follows the House Jan. 6 committee’s finding noted in December that “Trump and his Campaign ripped off supporters by raising more than $250 million by claiming they wanted to fight fraud they knew did not exist and to challenge an election they knew he lost.” The committee called it the Big Rip-Off, stemming from Trump's Big Lie.

The Trump team, perhaps already not in a relaxed posture, may be increasingly discomfited by the fact that wire fraud is a relatively straightforward charge. Prosecutors bring such cases regularly — as opposed to, say, the seditious conspiracy charge that’s been brought in Jan. 6 cases against members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, or the potential charges being investigated in Smith’s other Trump probe, related to classified material at Mar-a-Lago (which, by the way, the Post reported in that same story “is said to be further along than the Jan. 6 investigation”).

Notably, wire fraud charges wouldn’t be new to the extended Trump universe. For example, former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon and others were indicted on wire fraud charges related to the alleged "We Build the Wall” fundraising scam, which raised millions of dollars supposedly for building the Trump-touted wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Federal prosecutors alleged Bannon and others pocketed money for personal expenses. Bannon pleaded not guilty and was then among the blessed cronies pardoned by Trump.

Whether Smith's prosecutors bring wire fraud (or any) charges against the former president or his allies remains to be seen. But add this mundane yet powerful charge to the list of others Trump may face in just one of his two federal investigations. Of course, those investigations are on top of his indictment in New York and potential indictment in Georgia, neither of which a president could pardon.