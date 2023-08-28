Trump trial date set in Jack Smith's 2020 election interference case

Donald Trump's federal election interference trial is set for March 4, 2024.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., set the date on Monday. Special counsel Jack Smith's team had asked for an early January start, while Trump's legal team asked for ... April 2026 (no, that's not a typo). Chutkan didn't grant the government's aggressive request but she didn't stray too far from it in rejecting the defense's unrealistic one.

"You're not going to get two more years. This case is not going to trial in 2026," told Trump's legal team at a hearing Monday.

Trump, who has four pending criminal cases, now has three criminal trial dates set for next year.

His New York state hush money prosecution is also set for trial in March, and his federal classified documents and obstruction trial is set for May. The former president was also charged in Georgia earlier this month, in a state 2020 election interference probe whose allegations overlap with the federal case that just got a trial date. Trump doesn't have a Georgia trial date yet.

Generally speaking, trial dates can always shift. So don't be surprised if that happens in some or all of Trump's cases, given, among other things, the sheer volume of his caseload (he has multiple civil matters pending, too), coupled with the fact that he is a presidential candidate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.