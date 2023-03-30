We need to know the Trump charges to assess the strength of the case

How strong is the hush money case against Donald Trump? Without seeing the precise charges, it’s hard to know.

The speculation has long been that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury was considering a charge of falsifying business records. That, in turn, has prompted questions about whether it’s a misdemeanor or a felony business records charge, as well as about how Bragg would prove Trump’s intent to defraud under either. Until we see the indictment, we’re still in speculative territory in terms of both the charges and the legal theory of the case Bragg intends to pursue.

As NBC News reported, “The exact charge or charges against Trump is unknown because indictments are typically filed in court under seal after a grand jury’s vote in New York.” NBC News further reported that Trump’s attorneys “have been in touch with prosecutors and expect him to be arraigned next week.”

So we may learn the charges at that point, unless the indictment is unsealed sooner.