Trump gets a new gag order, this time in his hush money case

Once again, the former president and current presumptive GOP presidential nominee has been found by a judge to need to have his extrajudicial speech restricted. Trial is set for April 15.

By Jordan Rubin

Donald Trump earned his latest gag order Tuesday, in his New York criminal case ahead of the recently set April 15 trial in the hush money case. Imposing the order, Judge Juan Merchan cited the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s “threatening” and “inflammatory” statements against people across the legal system.

Per Merchan’s order, the former president is barred from making or directing others to make public statements about witnesses; lawyers other than Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; members of Merchan’s staff and the DA’s office; and family members of any counsel or staff member, if those statements are made to materially interfere with, or to cause others to materially interfere with, counsel’s or staff’s work in the case, or with the knowledge that such interference is likely to result. Trump is also barred from making, or directing others to make, public statements about jurors or prospective jurors.

It’s unsurprising that Merchan imposed these limits ahead of trial. That’s not only because of the defendant’s documented and continuing anti-social behavior, but also because Bragg’s request largely mirrored the one approved by the federal appeals court in Washington in Trump’s federal election interference case.

Of course, that doesn’t make the adjudicated necessity of such an order any less remarkable. Indeed, it’s another ignominious achievement from the former and potentially future commander in chief, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money scheme in connection with the 2016 presidential election.

