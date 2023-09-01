Full text: Read Trump's deposition in New York AG Letitia James’ civil fraud lawsuit

In September of 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, the Trump Organization and his three eldest children — Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. Trump sat for a nearly seven-hour deposition in April, and the transcript of that deposition is now public.

Trump's extended musings and defenses cover everything from the inner workings of his family business to his net worth to his time in the White House. At turns rambling and combative, the transcript goes on for over 400 pages. The trial is currently set to begin in early October.

Read the full deposition transcript here.