Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election case

Donald Trump's attorneys and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis finalized the terms of the former president's consent bond on Monday in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

It's unclear when Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in the state. Several other co-defendants in the case, including John Eastman and Scott Hall, agreed to consent bonds on Monday.

In Trump's court order on Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set the former president's bond at $200,000. The terms of the consent bond include Trump agreeing not "to intimidate any ... codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

Read Trump's full consent bond order below: