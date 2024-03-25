Appeals court lowers Trump’s civil fraud bond to $175 million

A New York state appeals court has lowered the bond amount in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to $175 million while he appeals the ruling against him. He previously faced a Monday deadline to post a much higher amount, closer to a half-billion dollars. Monday’s order gives the former president 10 days to secure that lower amount.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

