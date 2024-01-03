Trump appeals Colorado ballot ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Donald Trump has appealed his disqualification from Colorado’s primary ballot to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Colorado Republican Party already appealed to the justices, asking them to expedite their consideration of the appeal. The voters who successfully challenged Trump’s eligibility also asked for expedited review of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, and they have urged the justices to take up the appeal, as has Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Now that Trump has filed his own appeal, we could learn whether and how quickly the justices may take up the 14th Amendment issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

