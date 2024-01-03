IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ruling disqualifying him from state's ballot

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump appeals Colorado ballot ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

We could learn whether and how quickly the justices may take up the 14th Amendment issue.

By Jordan Rubin

Donald Trump has appealed his disqualification from Colorado’s primary ballot to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Colorado Republican Party already appealed to the justices, asking them to expedite their consideration of the appeal. The voters who successfully challenged Trump’s eligibility also asked for expedited review of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, and they have urged the justices to take up the appeal, as has Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Now that Trump has filed his own appeal, we could learn whether and how quickly the justices may take up the 14th Amendment issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal Newsletter for weekly updates on the top legal stories, including news from the Supreme Court, the Donald Trump cases and more.

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.