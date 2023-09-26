Supreme Court sides against Alabama Republicans on voting rights

The Supreme Court just sided against Alabama’s ongoing quest to discriminate against Black voters while litigation continues in the case.

The court issued the orders on Tuesday against the state Republicans without noted dissents from any justices. Without explanation from the court, we don't know its rationale, but we can assume that at least a majority of the justices, for now at least, weren't inclined to abide by the state's apparent defiance of court orders.

This latest Supreme Court action on voting rights comes against the backdrop of that defiance. In June, the justices surprisingly ruled 5-4 against Alabama, upholding a lower court’s order to draw a second majority-Black congressional district or “something quite close.” Instead, Alabama Republicans doubled down, with a three-judge lower court panel — two of whom are Donald Trump appointees — saying it was “disturbed” by the state’s continued defiance.

Rather than be chastened, the state then turned back to the high court, hoping that the tiebreaking vote in that June case, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, would flip. It wasn’t a totally unreasonable expectation, partly because Kavanaugh wrote a separate opinion in that case, Allen v. Milligan, that left open the possibility he might go the other way the next time. Alabama was hoping that the next time would be now, as it sought a stay — or pause — of the lower court’s ruling from the justices as it appealed that ruling.

The justices rejected that attempt on Tuesday, clearing the way for a map with two such majority-Black districts to be in place for the 2024 election. With the lack of any justices noting any disagreement with that rejection, it's unclear there was even a tie here for Kavanaugh to break this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.