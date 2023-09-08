Why this lawyer stands out in the Georgia special grand jury report

The Georgia special grand jury report is broken down into sections. Each Roman numeral is a section that addresses what the special grand jurors thought was a crime in violation of the Georgia statute and who they believe committed these crimes.

Each section states the relevant statutes and discusses the votes. That's important. This is what you call complete transparency within this judicial system. We don't know the names of the special grand jurors. Those will remain confidential (and for good reason).

But you'll see, for example, with regards to that Jan. 2, 2021, phone call from then-President Donald Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the grand jury "recommends the District Attorney seek an indictment against the following individual(s): Donald Trump."

The relevant statutes are then listed. You can see 21 "yea" votes and 1 "nay" vote, zero abstentions — depending on which of the statutes. This shows there were people who disagreed with whether or not these persons necessarily committed crimes.

But the pages that really stand out are pages 6, 7 and 8, which talk about the national effort to overturn the 2020 election results in specific states. And that's where you see incredibly noteworthy names, like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and former Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. You also see some very prominent Trump legal world names like Cleta Mitchell, Lin Wood and Boris Epshteyn.

These are people who are either still in the Trump legal orbit or they've since exited, which happens often with Trump lawyers.

But there are two other people worth noting on page 7: Kurt Hilbert and Alex Kaufman. They're Georgia lawyers who actually helped Trump and the Trump campaign litigate in the state of Georgia to try to, in the courtroom, overturn the results of the 2020 election.

But I saw Hilbert come and testify under oath in an evidentiary hearing two weeks ago in federal court. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in his attempt to remove his Georgia state prosecution to federal court, had an evidentiary hearing in front of a federal judge. The state of Georgia called Hilbert to testify.

So think about this for a second. You've got a special grand jury that's recommending somebody like Hilbert, who helped Trump, be indicted under Georgia's racketeering statute. But then the state used him as a witness.

We know there are 150 witnesses on behalf of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. We heard that in court two days ago in the hearing on whether to sever Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell in the Georgia election interference case.

Of those 150 witnesses, we see at least one person in the special grand jury report: Hilbert. So it's going to be interesting to see: Is Lindsey Graham going to be called to testify by the state of Georgia against Donald Trump if this goes to trial?

This is a question that remains unanswered.

This is an excerpt from Katie Phang's appearance Friday on "José Díaz-Balart Reports." It has been slightly edited for length and clarity.