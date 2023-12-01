Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor dies at 93

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died at age 93, the Supreme Court said Friday.

Appointed by President Ronald Reagan, she was the first woman to serve on the high court, from 1981 to 2006. She died “this morning in Phoenix, Arizona, of complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness,” the court said in a news release.

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal newsletter for weekly updates on the top legal stories, including news from the Supreme Court, the Donald Trump cases and more.