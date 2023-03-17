IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

'She changed the way America is for women': Reflecting on friendship with RBG

07:25

Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial spotlights inspiring legacy and painful present

The pioneering lawyer and jurist's career stands in stark contrast to the GOP supermajority that’s anathema to her legacy.

By Jordan Rubin

The Supreme Court is hosting a memorial Friday afternoon for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It reminds us of the legendary civil rights lawyer and jurist’s legacy, as well as the current horror show made by possible by the GOP’s push to replace her with Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

You can watch the livestream here at 1:45 p.m. ET.

When Ginsburg died at 87 in September 2020, less than two months before Election Day, Republicans had a 5-4 majority on the court. Despite blocking then-Judge Merrick Garland from having a nomination hearing or vote in 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, supposedly because it was a presidential election year, the GOP rammed through Donald Trump appointee Barrett’s confirmation before voters could reject Trump’s re-election. That gave Republicans a supermajority on the court, leading to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year and the gruesome abortion-rights stories that continue through today.

Ginsburg’s career as a civil rights lawyer — women’s rights in particular — was legendary in its own right, even before she took the bench. She continued that work as a justice. So while hearing the well-deserved tributes that will no doubt emerge this afternoon, it will be difficult not to also think about the current court’s efforts, which stand in stark opposition to Ginsburg’s inspiring legacy.

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a trailblazer and cultural icon

Sept. 21, 202007:30
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and is the author of the forthcoming book “Bizarro” about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.