President Ron DeSantis would be a nightmare. These Florida laws show why.

It helps when presidential candidates have held elected office — executive office, especially. We can look at the bills they’ve supported as signs of things to come if they win the White House.

Behold, then, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the aspiring Disney villain who just announced he’s vying for the GOP nomination against Donald Trump, who was recently held civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation, is under criminal indictment in New York, and faces potential charges from the Justice Department and in Georgia, related in part to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump, of course, is a threat to democracy and the rule of law, but that doesn’t diminish the danger of how DeSantis has wielded his office since becoming governor in 2019. Here are some extreme DeSantis-backed laws that show us who he is:

With those laws and others under DeSantis’ belt, it’s unsurprising that the NAACP and other groups have warned minorities targeted by the governor against even traveling to his state. Effectively summing up the 2024 hopeful’s legal agenda, the NAACP described Florida under his watch as “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Reminding us of how he could uphold his unpopular agenda through the judiciary, DeSantis, who shifted Florida courts rightward, told a Christian audience on Monday that he could make the Supreme Court that overturned Roe last year even more conservative.

Expect DeSantis, like Trump, to weaponize the legal system if he takes the White House.

