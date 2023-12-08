Read: Full text of Hunter Biden tax indictment in California

On Thursday, Hunter Biden was indicted on nine new tax-related charges in federal court, including three felony counts. In court documents, special counsel David Weiss alleges the president's son failed to accurately file his taxes over a four-year period.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” states the indictment.

The White House declined to comment. Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell told NBC News in a statement that his client was being unfairly singled out because of his father. If his “last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Lowell said.

The California indictment comes after a federal judge in Delaware dismissed two misdemeanor tax charges against Biden in August. Biden was indicted on separate federal gun charges in September.

Read the full 56-page court filing below: