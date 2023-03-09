Raskin slams McCarthy and Carlson over 'unconscionable' Jan. 6 narrative

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s deceptive framing of Jan. 6 footage for his millions of viewers is prompting outrage from key figures in the congressional investigation into the Capitol attack.

We got in-depth reaction from House Jan. 6 committee chief investigative counsel Tim Heaphy on Wednesday, who told me that it’s “flat-out wrong” to frame the deadly insurrection as “a peaceful protest with people waving flags and taking smiling selfies.”

Adding to that strong response, in a Wednesday tweet, committee member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., blasted Carlson as well as Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who shared exclusive hours of Jan. 6 footage with the Fox News host (which, as Heaphy explained, raises serious security issues, among other things).

Indeed, Raskin said McCarthy's "central role" was even "more scandalous":

Of course, Carlson’s shady attempt to rewrite history comes as his network is facing multi-billion dollar legal exposure for alleged defamation in the Dominion Voting Systems suit for promoting Donald Trump's election fraud lies that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. (Fox News has denied all wrongdoing.)

That legal proceeding's potential consequences for the "news" network may well help dictate whether, as Raskin put it, “McCarthy and Carlson become the Orwellian editors of our past or the authoritarian authors of our future.”