Peter Navarro found guilty of contempt of Congress

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress

The former Trump White House adviser was charged after blowing off the House Jan. 6 committee.

By Jordan Rubin

Peter Navarro was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

The former Trump White House adviser was charged after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. He refused to appear for a deposition and provide documents.

Ahead of trial, the federal judge overseeing the case rejected Navarro's claim that Trump had invoked executive privilege for him. Without an obvious defense at trial in a straightforward case, his conviction doesn't come as a surprise.

In one sense, the case was about "a guy who didn’t show up for his testimony," prosecutor John Crabb said during the trial. But in addition to being "that simple," it was also "that important," the prosecutor said, because we're "a nation of laws, and Mr. Navarro acted like he was above the law."

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, and a fine of up to $100,000, according to the Justice Department's June 2022 charging announcement.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set Navarro’s sentencing for Jan. 12, 2024.

