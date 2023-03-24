Here's how grand juries work in New York, in case you're wondering

The seemingly stop-and-go scheduling of the hush money grand jury understandably has led to some confusion about what’s happening in New York. After a Donald Trump-aligned witness testified Monday, the grand jury reportedly didn’t meet about the case on Wednesday or Thursday as expected. Yet, the week’s events don’t mean that Trump won’t be indicted, for reasons I’ve explained.

But if you’re still wondering about the rules guiding the grand jury, here’s a quick explainer.

Remember the standard that guides a grand jury’s review; an indictment isn’t the same as a decision about guilt that a trial jury would make. Rather, it’s a formal accusation that a person committed a crime. To make that accusation, a grand jury needs to find reasonable cause to believe that a person committed a crime, based on legally sufficient evidence. At trial, the standard is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Given the relatively low bar with a grand jury, it’s been said that a ham sandwich could be indicted.

But it’s not always that simple. According to a New York handbook, the grand jury generally has three options: