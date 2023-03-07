How Hope Hicks could fit into the Trump hush money investigation

Following last week’s reported Kellyanne Conway appearance at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, we have learned that former Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks reportedly has met with DA Alvin Bragg’s team as well. While it’s unclear exactly how a Hicks meeting would affect a potential hush money case against the former president, it’s still an important step ahead of any criminal charges that come.

That’s because, like with former Trump adviser Conway, prosecutors need to know what Hicks would say on the stand. Specifically, Manhattan prosecutors would want to know from Hicks what inside knowledge she has — and doesn’t have — about the hush payment to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to conceal an affair Trump allegedly had with Daniels (which he has denied).

As for Hicks’ role in the matter, The New York Times recounted Monday:

As the spokeswoman for Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, Ms. Hicks was responsible for damage control on a number of issues, a role that has attracted the interest of various investigators over the years. In court records from Mr. [Michael] Cohen’s federal case, the F.B.I. noted that she participated in a phone call with Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen on the same day they learned that Ms. Daniels wanted money for her story. Ms. Hicks also spoke with Mr. Cohen the day after he wired the $130,000 to Ms. Daniels’s lawyer.

Obviously, a prosecutor considering charges would want to know what Hicks’ participation in such a phone call and any other communications entailed. That would include, among other things, whatever Trump might have said that shows his knowledge of the payment by, and reimbursement to, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen (who was federally charged and convicted in the Southern District of New York even though, inexplicably, Trump hasn’t been charged federally).

As Harry Litman noted on the show Monday, you don’t put someone in the grand jury until you know exactly what they’re going to say:

And on the subject of knowing what a witness will say, there’s something else that New York prosecutors have to address with Hicks as well. That is, as the Times reported, she told Congress “that she was not present for any conversation in which Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump discussed the hush money. She has also said that she was unaware of the deal with Ms. Daniels at the time it was arranged.”

So, whether prosecutors are calling Hicks to the grand jury or not, they’ll need to know how she’d square any potential inconsistencies regarding communications with Trump and Cohen. Prosecutors need to know her answer even if it doesn’t make or break their case, because it’s an area that Trump defense lawyers could try to exploit on cross-examination in a prosecution against the former president — one that Bragg’s office appears increasingly intent on pursuing.