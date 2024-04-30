Judge Juan Merchan finally ruled on Donald Trump's alleged gag order violations in his New York criminal trial. As the second week of testimony started Tuesday, the judge found the defendant in criminal contempt for willfully violating the order nine times. Merchan imposed the maximum legal fine of $1,000 for each violation and warned the presumptive GOP presidential nominee that jail may be next.

Read the ruling here:

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal Newsletter for weekly updates on the top legal stories, including news from the Supreme Court, the Donald Trump cases and more.