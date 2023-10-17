Read: Full text of Trump’s partial gag order in federal election case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a limited gag order restricting Donald Trump's speech following the former president's attacks against possible witnesses, prosecutors and others.

Special counsel Jack Smith had requested a more robust gag order, but Chutkan granted his request only in part and declined to limit the GOP presidential front-runner's speech criticizing Washington, D.C., its residents or the government generally.

Chutkan signaled the partial order during a hearing on Monday and issued the written ruling on Tuesday.

Read the order below: