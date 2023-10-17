IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Read: Full text of Trump’s partial gag order in federal election case

Judge Tanya Chutkan granted special counsel Jack Smith's gag order request in part following Trump's attacks on possible witnesses and others.

By Hayley Miller

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a limited gag order restricting Donald Trump's speech following the former president's attacks against possible witnesses, prosecutors and others.

Special counsel Jack Smith had requested a more robust gag order, but Chutkan granted his request only in part and declined to limit the GOP presidential front-runner's speech criticizing Washington, D.C., its residents or the government generally.

Chutkan signaled the partial order during a hearing on Monday and issued the written ruling on Tuesday.

Read the order below: