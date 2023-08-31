Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has released his annual financial disclosure report for 2022.

Justice Clarence Thomas also released his required report Thursday, after months of ethical scrutiny over his cozy relationship with billionaire Harlan Crow. The court’s other seven justices filed their reports on time in the spring, but Thomas and Alito requested and received filing extensions.

Like Thomas, a fellow conservative, Alito has been under ethical scrutiny after investigative reporting by ProPublica, which revealed that he had taken a luxury trip to Alaska with a billionaire who would later have business before the Supreme Court.

Senate Democrats have since called for Supreme Court ethics reform. Thomas and Alito have said they do not believe they went astray of the disclosure rules.

Read the full text of Alito’s financial disclosure below: