Read: Maine secretary of state's ruling disqualifying Trump from primary ballot

"Democracy is sacred,” wrote Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. The decision follows a similar ruling in Colorado last week.

By Hayley Miller

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on Thursday ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's presidential primary ballot for violating the 14th Amendment's insurrectionist ban.

“I do not reach this conclusion lightly,” Bellows wrote. “Democracy is sacred.” She went on to describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as “unprecedented and tragic.”

“The evidence here demonstrates that they occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President,” she continued. “The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government[.]”

The decision follows the Colorado Supreme Court ruling last week that Trump should be disqualified from the ballot. The Colorado Republican Party has appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read Bellows' full ruling tomorrow:

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior blog editor for MSNBC. Previously, she was a senior reporter on HuffPost's breaking news team. Before she was a reporter, she was a senior editor on HuffPost's blog team.