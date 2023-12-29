Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on Thursday ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's presidential primary ballot for violating the 14th Amendment's insurrectionist ban.

“I do not reach this conclusion lightly,” Bellows wrote. “Democracy is sacred.” She went on to describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as “unprecedented and tragic.”

“The evidence here demonstrates that they occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President,” she continued. “The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government[.]”

The decision follows the Colorado Supreme Court ruling last week that Trump should be disqualified from the ballot. The Colorado Republican Party has appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

