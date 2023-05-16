Fani Willis trashes Trump’s attempt to quash special grand jury report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis smacked down Donald Trump’s latest effort to disrupt her probe into potential 2020 election interference in Georgia, including an attempt to remove her from the case.

In a legal filing Monday, Willis didn’t mince words in responding to motions from Trump and one of the Georgia “fake electors,” Cathy Latham, who joined in the long-shot legal effort.

They tried to throw a kitchen sink of legal arguments at the probe — that the judge should be kicked off the case; that Willis should be kicked off the case; that the special grand jury was tainted and its report should be quashed and expunged from the record; and that any use of evidence presented to the special grand jury should be prohibited.

Willis threw it all right back at them, telling the judge that Trump and Latham raised arguments “for which they have no standing” or “which have no basis in law at all.” The prosecutor basically said that Trump wants to be above the law, writing that he and Latham “seek to ‘restrain’ a criminal investigation before any charges are filed or even sought; they ask that the judicial system place them above and apart from the common administration of the criminal law.”

And if Willis’ thrashing weren’t enough, several media companies submitted their own filing Monday, telling the judge that quashing the special grand jury report would be “unsupported by any legal basis.”

One thing to remember about the special grand jury is that it’s not even the mechanism that would return an indictment against Trump or anyone else; rather, it was an investigative body. As followers of the Georgia investigation may know by now, it’s a regular grand jury that Willis would need to go through to secure an indictment. In a letter to local law enforcement officials that I wrote about last month, Willis indicated her intent to announce charging decisions sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, Trump just asked for 21 days to file a reply.

Even if Judge Robert McBurney indulges Trump’s timeline request, the next big practical question for the judge may be whether he holds a hearing on the matter before ruling. But at this point, barring an unexpected move by McBurney, there’s no reason to think that Willis is in danger of missing her summer deadline for announcing charging decisions.