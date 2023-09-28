AOC calls out ‘embarrassment’ of the GOP’s sham Biden hearing

You’d think that in mounting their fevered case for impeachment against President Joe Biden, the MAGA Republicans holding a hearing on the matter would want to put forth witnesses who can testify to the president’s purported wrongdoing.

Yet, during Thursday’s sham House event, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pointed out the simple fact that none of the witnesses called by the Republicans have any such firsthand knowledge. She got all of them to admit as much. None of them pretended otherwise.

The Democrat from New York concluded that the GOP effort is an “embarrassment,” an assessment some Republicans might even agree with.

So we haven’t learned anything beyond what I previously described as the GOP’s “hazy and malformed allegations of corruption that have more to do with Biden’s son Hunter.” Not that we should have expected to learn anything. And with even some Republicans skeptical of the effort, we shouldn’t expect this ill-fated fishing expedition to do anything but waste time as the government nears shutting down.