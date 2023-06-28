Biden to join 'Deadline: White House' for live interview after Supreme Court rulings

Mark your calendars: President Joe Biden will join “Deadline: White House” on Thursday for a historic live interview.

Nicolle’s exclusive one-on-one with the president comes at a crucial time for democracy, as threats loom large — both domestically and abroad — and the Supreme Court term nears its end. The interview in New York will take place at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, hours after the justices hand down decisions that morning.

Among the rulings we could get ahead of Nicolle’s sit-down with Biden are ones on the fate of affirmative action and the president’s student loan forgiveness program. Both efforts, backed by the Biden administration, received chilly receptions at oral arguments from the court’s conservative majority. Half of those Republican justices were appointed by Donald Trump, the state and federal criminal defendant whom Biden defeated in the 2020 election and may battle again in 2024.

Needless to say, I’ll be curious to see how the president reacts to any of these rulings and, more broadly, to the court that struck down abortion rights and whose public approval has sunk amid ethical scandals and calls for reform.

