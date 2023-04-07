Texas judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Donald Trump appointee, has sided with anti-abortion plaintiffs seeking to remove a commonly used abortion pill from the market, but the Texas judge stayed his ruling for now, allowing the federal government a week to appeal.

The Supreme Court could have the last word, but if Friday’s ruling goes into effect, it could upend the ability to obtain mifepristone nationwide.

The anti-abortion plaintiffs asked Kacsmaryk to agree that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrongly approved mifepristone decades ago. They intentionally brought the case to Kacsmaryk, who’s known for advancing Republican priorities and sits in Amarillo, Texas, where cases are reviewed by the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals before they reach the Supreme Court.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.