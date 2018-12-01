Civil Rights Activist DeRay McKesson on Boycotting Waffle House : “Something’s Got To Change”

Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

David Gura

Activist DeRay McKesson speaks on why people should boycott the Waffle House

Activist DeRay McKesson speaks about the recent arrests of black customers at Waffle Houses and why people should boycott the restaurant chain until the company produces plans to change .May.12.2018

David Gura

