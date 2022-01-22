Young activists reignite the fight to lower the national voting age
Nearly 51 years ago, the 26th Amendment to the Constitution lowered the legal voting from 21 to 18, arguing that if 18 year olds can be drafted to war then they should also be able to vote. Now, young activists are pushing lawmakers to lower the legal age again to 16, citing the teenage taxpayers who should also have a right to choose their leadership.Jan. 22, 2022
