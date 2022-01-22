IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Grading Biden's first year: Did he deliver for Black voters?

    10:09

  • Tennis' no-vax Djokovic and NFL's white out problem

    06:02

  • Crushing student loans affecting retirement plans for parent borrowers

    08:08

  • Less Americans are saying "I Do"

    06:36

  • Eviction crisis looms as covid surges

    07:26

  • Democrats gear up to bring voting rights bills to the floor this week

    11:10

  • Run-DMC icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels authors new children's book

    05:27

  • The trauma of family separation

    06:20

  • Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday

    08:16

  • I had a Black friend once: The need for interracial friendships

    06:42

  • New York attorney general seeks to question Trump kids

    06:35

  • Looking ahead to the future of American Democracy

    07:28

  • A New Year's Midterms Preview

    08:20

  • How To Relieve New Year’s Hangovers – And Prevent Them In The First Place

    03:13

  • Omicron variant shakes up the sports world

    06:19

  • Congressional Democrats and Trump to have dueling Jan. 6 events commemorating Capitol attack

    07:49

  • Democrats race to pass Biden's agenda before midterm mania consumes D.C.

    09:39

  • New Year, New Me? Not So Fast Baby, It's Covid Outside

    06:01

  • Are Democrats losing the Latino vote?

    07:14

  • Rising COVID cases take a toll on professional sports

    06:53

Cross Connection

Young activists reignite the fight to lower the national voting age

07:27

Nearly 51 years ago, the 26th Amendment to the Constitution lowered the legal voting from 21 to 18, arguing that if 18 year olds can be drafted to war then they should also be able to vote. Now, young activists are pushing lawmakers to lower the legal age again to 16, citing the teenage taxpayers who should also have a right to choose their leadership.Jan. 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Grading Biden's first year: Did he deliver for Black voters?

    10:09

  • Tennis' no-vax Djokovic and NFL's white out problem

    06:02

  • Crushing student loans affecting retirement plans for parent borrowers

    08:08

  • Less Americans are saying "I Do"

    06:36

  • Eviction crisis looms as covid surges

    07:26

  • Democrats gear up to bring voting rights bills to the floor this week

    11:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All