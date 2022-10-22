IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Just how accurate are polls?

    03:30
    Will Trump comply with Jan. 6 subpoena?

    05:32
    George Floyd's family to sue Ye for $250 million

    03:55

  • Video Shows Anger, Confusion Over Florida Voter Fraud Arrests

    03:05

  • Biden hits the campaign trail as midterms approach

    03:54

  • Some Gen Z-ers disengage ahead of midterms

    08:08

  • Herschel Walker Flashes Police Badge in Georgia Debate with Sen. Warnock

    10:17

  • Black farmers sue over debt relief program

    09:23

  • Addressing anti-Blackness in Latino communities

    08:56

  • Trevor Noah announces plan to leave "The Daily Show"

    07:15

  • Herschel Walker: "I'm Not Saying She Did or Didn't Have [An Abortion]."

    08:54

  • Aunjanue Ellis Channels Civil Rights Icon Fannie Lou Hamer in New Short Film

    07:39

  • President Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

    06:11

  • First debate kicks off in Wisconsin Senate Race

    06:35

  • Communities of color most at risk from climate change

    04:26

  • No pets left behind

    06:50

  • Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis

    03:41

  • GOP turns to old methods to get out the vote - blaming crime spikes on Dems

    03:46

  • Local group provides 3,000 meals a day to Floridians after Ian

    04:02

  • Is "The Woman King" historically accurate?

    02:15

After months of work, the committee investigating the insurrection officially subpoenaed the former president, and called on him to appear for a deposition on November 14th, 6 days after the Midterms. But it seems unlikely Trump will actually show up as he can delay the move until the next Congress, when Republicans may take control of the House.Oct. 22, 2022

