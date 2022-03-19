Will Packer is making history producing the 94th Academy Awards
This year three women, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will host the show for the first time ever. Hollywood mogul and Florida State A&M alumn Will Packer, who is leading the Oscars' first-ever all-Black production team, joins the Cross Connection to talk about it all.March 19, 2022
Will Packer is making history producing the 94th Academy Awards
