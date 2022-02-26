Why Americans Should Care about the Ukraine-Russia Conflict
As Russia further invades Ukraine, the U.S. has leveled sanctions against Russia, Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Americans may soon be faced with rising gas prices. But it's a sacrifice that needs to be made in the larger global battle between autocracy and democracy.Feb. 26, 2022
