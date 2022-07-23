IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

03:33

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern as nearly 17,000 cases have been reported globally. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock explains what action will follow the declaration and whether the U.S. will declare its own national public health emergency. July 23, 2022

