Cross Connection

What's Democrats' 2022 Midterm Strategy?

06:48

The era of "Trumpism" is at an all-time peak as Republicans run on lies, fear, sexism, and racism for this upcoming midterm election. DNC chair Jaime Harrison joins us to talk about how Democrats can respond and motivate their base.April 30, 2022

