IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What questions remain in Tyre Nichols' arrest after videos released

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    How is corporate profiteering driving inflation?

    02:48

  • Pres. Obama Hits the Campaign Trail

    02:53

  • The beauty and complexity of Black women's hair

    02:27

  • Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

    05:21

  • Paul Pelosi Recovering After Vicious Attack with a Hammer

    05:32

  • Just how accurate are polls?

    03:30

  • Will Trump comply with Jan. 6 subpoena?

    05:32

  • George Floyd's family to sue Ye for $250 million

    03:55

  • Video Shows Anger, Confusion Over Florida Voter Fraud Arrests

    03:05

  • Biden hits the campaign trail as midterms approach

    03:54

  • Some Gen Z-ers disengage ahead of midterms

    08:08

  • Herschel Walker Flashes Police Badge in Georgia Debate with Sen. Warnock

    10:17

  • Black farmers sue over debt relief program

    09:23

  • Addressing anti-Blackness in Latino communities

    08:56

  • Trevor Noah announces plan to leave "The Daily Show"

    07:15

  • Herschel Walker: "I'm Not Saying She Did or Didn't Have [An Abortion]."

    08:54

  • Aunjanue Ellis Channels Civil Rights Icon Fannie Lou Hamer in New Short Film

    07:39

  • President Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

    06:11

  • First debate kicks off in Wisconsin Senate Race

    06:35

Cross Connection

What questions remain in Tyre Nichols' arrest after videos released

02:18

One day after police body camera footage and video taken by an overhead pole camera captured officers arresting and beating Tyre Nichols were released publicly, reaction from around Memphis has been solemn. NBC News' Antonia Hylton reports on protests and what questions remain surrounding Nichols' interaction with police following the traffic stop. Jan. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    What questions remain in Tyre Nichols' arrest after videos released

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    How is corporate profiteering driving inflation?

    02:48

  • Pres. Obama Hits the Campaign Trail

    02:53

  • The beauty and complexity of Black women's hair

    02:27

  • Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

    05:21

  • Paul Pelosi Recovering After Vicious Attack with a Hammer

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All