Cross Connection

WH: VP Harris' trip to Poland and Romania demonstrated unity in the face of Russia's aggression

07:36

Vice President Kamala Harris is back in the U.S. after traveling to Poland and Romania. The purpose of her trip was to embrace unity with NATO allies amid the crisis in Ukraine. Errin Haines and Nola Haynes join The Cross Connection to talk about the significance of the Vice President's trip at this critical time.March 12, 2022

