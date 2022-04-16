IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis

Cross Connection

VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis

The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate compared to other developed countries, and Black women are three times more likely to die from childbirth-related causes than white women. Why is this happening - and what can be done to stop it?April 16, 2022

