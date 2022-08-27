IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mystal: "What does [Trump] have to do to go to jail?"

    05:24

  • NYC, D.C. Plead for Federal aid as Red State Governors Bus in Thousands of Migrants

    04:50
    Viral video of violent arrest puts spotlight on police misconduct

    04:01
    Abortion Access in America Shrinks as Trigger Laws come into Effect

    04:31

  • Biden's federal student debt cancellation plan is better than you think

    03:08

  • Documentary "Jeen-Yuhs" follows Kanye West's journey to fame

    08:50

  • Experts warn TikTok rife with election misinformation

    06:17

  • States across the U.S. face teacher shortage

    06:22

  • As Investigations into Trump Heat Up, He Deflects By Encouraging MAGA Mob

    08:00

  • Coachella's parent company donated to anti-abortion organization

    05:26

  • Mississippi's got issues

    09:19

  • Bad Bunny kicks off world tour in Puerto Rico

    05:30

  • The RAP Act would bar the use of lyrics as evidence in criminal cases

    07:30

  • Mar-a-lago search was reportedly to find classified nuclear documents

    07:32

  • Victims who speak out against sexual abuse routinely face backlash

    07:45

  • Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gets 6 game suspension for sexual misconduct

    05:26

  • Senate passes bipartisan funding bill for small police departments

    05:59

  • Judge rules Tulsa Race Massacre survivors can move forward with lawsuit

    05:19

  • Monkeypox, what it is, who it affects and what you can do to protect yourself

    05:45

  • Billy Porter makes directing debut with "Anything's Possible'

    03:58

Cross Connection

Viral video of violent arrest puts spotlight on police misconduct

04:01

 "Police in America are not cultured in a spirit of protection or service; they are cultured in a spirit of violence," Charles Coleman, Jr. tells MSNBC's Jason Johnson following a viral video that appears to show three officers pinning down and repeatedly beating a suspect in Mulberry, AR.Aug. 27, 2022

