  • New docuseries deconstructs dangerous stereotypes about Black men

    07:55

  • First woman possibly cured of HIV

    04:27

  • Understanding Latinos and the power -- and complexity -- of their votes

    07:29
    V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munich

    13:01
    Donald Trump's legal problems just keep getting worse

    07:38

  • Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary

    05:33

  • Romance scams surge as more people seek love online

    04:45

  • Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal

    06:43

  • Allegations of shredded and flushed papers means Trump could be in deep doo-doo

    08:57

  • 2022 could be a historic year for Black women as candidates run nationwide

    08:13

  • The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo

    07:40

  • ABC's new sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," has teachers laughing and relating

    05:25

  • Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up

    05:47

  • Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off

    05:16

  • Democracy in Danger

    11:15

  • New poll finds that 55% of teachers want to quit earlier than they had planned

    08:42

  • How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action

    07:54

  • Latinos flex their growing political power as the United States' largest non-white voting bloc 

    06:19

  • "We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."

    07:40

  • Deon Cole on the end of award-winning sitcom "black-ish"

    05:44

Cross Connection

V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munich

13:01

Terrell J. Starr, Errin Haines and Peter Alexander join Tiffany Cross to discuss the last-ditch efforts to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine and starting a war.Feb. 19, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

