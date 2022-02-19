V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munch

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New docuseries deconstructs dangerous stereotypes about Black men07:55
First woman possibly cured of HIV04:27
Understanding Latinos and the power -- and complexity -- of their votes07:29
Now Playing
V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munch13:01
UP NEXT
Donald Trump's legal problems just keep getting worse07:38
Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary05:33
Romance scams surge as more people seek love online04:45
Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal06:43
Allegations of shredded and flushed papers means Trump could be in deep doo-doo08:57
2022 could be a historic year for Black women as candidates run nationwide08:13
The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo07:40
ABC's new sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," has teachers laughing and relating05:25
Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up05:47
Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off05:16
New poll finds that 55% of teachers want to quit earlier than they had planned08:42
How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action07:54
Latinos flex their growing political power as the United States' largest non-white voting bloc 06:19
"We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."07:40
Deon Cole on the end of award-winning sitcom "black-ish"05:44
V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munch13:01
Terrell J. Starr, Errin Haines and Peter Alexander join Tiffany Cross to discuss the last-ditch efforts to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine and starting a war.Feb. 19, 2022
New docuseries deconstructs dangerous stereotypes about Black men07:55
First woman possibly cured of HIV04:27
Understanding Latinos and the power -- and complexity -- of their votes07:29
Now Playing
V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munch13:01
UP NEXT
Donald Trump's legal problems just keep getting worse07:38
Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary05:33