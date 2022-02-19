IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

Understanding Latinos and the power -- and complexity -- of their votes

07:29

As the first early voting gets underway in Texas, Tiffany Cross and researcher Ian Haney López discuss the complexities of Latino voters that are too often lost in political conversations.Feb. 19, 2022

