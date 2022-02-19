Understanding Latinos and the power -- and complexity -- of their votes
07:29
As the first early voting gets underway in Texas, Tiffany Cross and researcher Ian Haney López discuss the complexities of Latino voters that are too often lost in political conversations.Feb. 19, 2022
