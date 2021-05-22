Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks out on UNC denying tenure to ‘1619 Project’ creator Nikole Hannah-Jones

Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks out on UNC denying tenure to ‘1619 Project’ creator Nikole Hannah-Jones04:59
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has denied tenure to the ‘1619 Project’ creator, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist, Nikole Hannah-Jones. Many critics see this as part of a movement to whitewash America’s racist history. Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates authors this week's Cross Connection essay, as a guest lecture on the ‘1619 Project’ backlash and White America's obsession with societal myth-making.