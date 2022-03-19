IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

U.S. government warns Russia may plan false-flag chemical weapon attack on Ukraine

05:36

U.S. officials say that Russia may be plotting a false flag operation in which they would deploy chemical or biological weapons, and then blame Ukraine for doing so. Russia claims to have complied with international treaties calling for the elimination of these outlawed weapons. But the specter of chemical and biological warfare, like nuclear power, has been hovering over this conflict from the start and could bring it to a whole new level.March 19, 2022

