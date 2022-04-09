IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

Thousands of Ukrainians refugees arrive at U.S.-Mexico border

08:29

The Biden administration is being accused of having a ‘double standard’ in the United States’ immigration policies as Ukrainians arrive at the southern border.April 9, 2022

