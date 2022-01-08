IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Run-DMC icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels authors new children's book

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    The trauma of family separation

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday

    08:16

  • I had a black friend once: The need for interracial friendships

    06:42

  • New York attorney general seeks to question Trump kids

    06:35

  • Looking ahead to the future of American Democracy

    07:28

  • A New Year's Midterms Preview

    08:20

  • How To Relieve New Year’s Hangovers – And Prevent Them In The First Place

    03:13

  • Omicron variant shakes up the sports world

    06:19

  • Congressional Democrats and Trump to have dueling Jan. 6 events commemorating Capitol attack

    07:49

  • Democrats race to pass Biden's agenda before midterm mania consumes D.C.

    09:39

  • New Year, New Me? Not So Fast Baby, It's Covid Outside

    06:01

  • Are Democrats losing the Latino vote?

    07:14

  • Rising COVID cases take a toll on professional sports

    06:53

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

    07:20

  • Proud Boys and right-wing extremists turn to the local level

    07:42

  • LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights 

    08:31

  • The legal lowdown with Elie Mystal

    09:02

  • Legislative hopes for voting rights and BBB dashed after Senate adjourns until new year

    13:24

  • Stacey Abrams and the State of Georgia Politics

    08:00

Cross Connection

The trauma of family separation

06:20

Almost 4,000 migrant children were separated from their families under the Trump administration. Today, more than half have been reunited with their parents, but the psychological damage from the separation will be something they deal with for years.Jan. 8, 2022

  • Run-DMC icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels authors new children's book

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    The trauma of family separation

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday

    08:16

  • I had a black friend once: The need for interracial friendships

    06:42

  • New York attorney general seeks to question Trump kids

    06:35

  • Looking ahead to the future of American Democracy

    07:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All